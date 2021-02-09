Where to watch Gamecocks vs. Eastern Illinois

A big season opener for South Carolina. Here's how to watch if you can't make it to Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks will kick off their 2021 football season against Eastern Illinois on Saturday - a game that has a lot of significance for the program and for the sport.

Not only will it be the first time head coach Shane Beamer has taken the field as the team's leader, but it will also be a test of new COVID-19 policies meant to help ensure the season can continue long after today.

But while many would agree the best way to enjoy a big game is in the stands, for those who can't there are still a few options out there to take it all in. Here's some basic information you need to know if you can't make it to Williams-Brice but still want to watch.

South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois fast facts

When is the game?

7 p.m. on Saturday, September 4

Where is it being played?

Williams-Brice Stadium at 1125 George Rogers Boulevard in Columbia

Where can I watch it online?

Can I listen on the radio?