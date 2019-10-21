COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Will Muschamp says he did speak with SEC officials, including league Commissioner Greg Sankey, about some of the controversial calls during the Florida game.

USC lost to the Gators 38-27 on a rainy day afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium. But what followed was a deluge of criticism by USC fans about some of the calls during the contest.

"I'm not taking anything away from [Florida]," Muschamp said Sunday night on a conference call with reporters. "Nothing I'm going to say is going to change anything. We all saw what happened."

He said that it was now in the conference's hands. As for what was said between the coach and the SEC, Muschamp said, "I'll keep that between us."

Two plays in particular drew the ire of the Gamecock Nation. One was a 75-yard touchdown run by the Gator's Dameon Pierce. During the play, Florida receiver Tyrie Cleveland could be seen grabbing Israel Mukaumu's jersey as the defensive back raced after Cleveland down the sideline. It appeared to prevent Mukaumu from either tackling Pierce inbounds or knocking him out of bounds well before the goal line.

Later in the game--and this is the play that really seemed to upset fans--was a passing touchdown from Florida's Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitts.

Those two players did nothing wrong, but fans pointed to UF's Josh Hammond, who appeared to be setting a pick on a USC defender that prevented him from making a play on Pitts.

It clearly frustrated Muschamp, who could be seen yelling at officials. Late in the fourth quarter, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for complaining.

A clearly irritated Muschamp was also mad about that penalty, perturbed by the fact that the official who ran 40 yards down the field to flag him. Muschamp called it "gutless."