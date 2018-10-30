COLUMBIA, SC — Two Gamecock football players have done something that has never been done in the SEC and let's just say they know each other very well.

DJ Wonnum and little brother Dylan Wonnum earned SEC Weekly Awards on Monday. DJ is defensive lineman of the week and Dylan is the freshman of the week. It's the first time in SEC history that two brothers won weekly awards in the same week.

DJ returned from an injury to record two sacks including the game clincher late in the fourth quarter in USC's 27-24 win over Tennessee. He also earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the week last year after USC beat the Vols in Knoxville.

"It felt great man. While me being hurt I worked for it you know just kept working, never got down, came back and made a big play," DJ said.

DJ is also a very proud brother.

"It's great just seeing him going out there and play and doing big things. He's got his confidence up since the first game getting out there but I'm still looking for him to keep doing what he's doing and make plays but it's great to have him out there."

Dylan made his first career start on the offensive line and graded out at 71 percent of his blocking assignments as USC ran for 224 yards. He's the first true freshman to start on the o-line since 2011.

© 2018 WLTX