What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

Before the kickoff, there were undoubtedly loads of shirts, hats and apparel for each team winning the championship. So where does TCU's unusable gear go?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas.

The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Back in North Texas, several Academy Sports + Outdoors stores even said they would open immediately following a hypothetical TCU win.

So what happens to all that TCU 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship apparel?

While we don't know yet about gear from the actual game in California, Academy said Tuesday morning the stores that received gear will package everything on a truck and send it back to the vendor. In this case, that vendor is Nike.

It is up to Nike from there to figure out what to do with it, according to Academy.

DICK's Sporting Goods declined to comment on what the company does with its unused TCU championship apparel.

In 2022, the Super Bowl also took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, all that unusable Bengals Super Bowl gear went to a nonprofit called Good360, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Since 2015, the Virginia-based organization has reportedly handled losing team’s apparel in the NFL for the Super Bowl, NFC Championship and AFC Championship.