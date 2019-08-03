COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of people are getting ready to descend on the city of Columbia for the NCAA men's basketball tournament this month.

The event takes place from March 21 to March 24 at the Colonial Life Arena.

And if you're one of those who are coming, you may be wondering: Where can I get a hotel?

The city of Columbia has thousands of hotel rooms for rent. Experience Columbia has put together a good list of the ones you may want to check out.

