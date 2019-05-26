There was no sleeping late Saturday morning for members of the Richland Northeast football team.

The Cavaliers were on the practice fields around 8:00 a.m. and around 8:15 a.m., the players were being pushed to their limits by the new coaching staff led by head coach William Richardson.

The former Sumter quarterback who went on to play at Coastal Carolina was hired a few weeks ago to resurrect the Cavalier program. RNE has not had a winning season since 2011 and the last playoff appearance was in 2015.

Richardson says so far, the players have adapted to what the new staff is asking including the faster tempo in practice.

"There's not a whole lot of standing around," Richardson said.

We're going to practice as fast as we can. Getting in their mind the conditioning part that we want to move fast and play fast and aggressive."