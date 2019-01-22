John Scott, Jr. has been olfficially hired as the Gamecock defensive likne coach. His one year, $435,000 contract was unanimously approved Tuesday morning by the school's board of trustees.

The 43-year-old Scott is a native of Greer and spent the last two seasons at Arkansas. In fact, when Chad Morris took over the program, Scott was the lone defensive staff holdover from Bret Beliema's staff.

Scott is the second addition to the coaching staff this offseason after Will Muschamp brought in former Miami assistant Thomas Brown to take over as running backs coach.

Scott spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the New York Jets, beginning as a defensive quality control coach in 2015 before being promoted to defensive line assistant coach.

He has also had stops at Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Missouri State and Western Carolina.

A four-year letterman, Scott graduated from Western Carolina in 2000 before returning to coach at his alma mater in 2006.

Scott played three years of professional football. While playing for the Greensboro Prowlers of the Arena Football League, he also served as the defensive line coach at West Davidson High School in 2001. He then went to Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate assistant for two years, serving as a defensive line graduate assistant. Scott completed his master’s degree in education at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2006.

He replaces Lance Thompson who had been on Muschamp's staff at USC for the previous three seasons.