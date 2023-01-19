Newberry College defeats Lenoir-Rhyne 62-60

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Former River Bluff guard Andrew Robinson scored a team-high 19 points and
QuanDaveon McCollum scored with .06 seconds left in regulation to give Newberry College a 62-60 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday night at Eleazer Arena.
With the win, Newberry improved to10-7, 3-4 in the SAC. The Bears, who led 22-19 at halftime, fell to 8-8, 3-5 in the conference.
The Wolves hit the road this weekend for a Saturday afternoon tilt with No. 3 Lincoln Memorial. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The next home game is the following Wednesday against Coker University.