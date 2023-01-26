Newberry College splits a doubleheader with Coker University

The Wolves and Cobras squared off at Eleazer Arena in South Atlantic Conference action.

River Bluff graduate Andrew Robinson scored 19 points to help Newberry College defeat Coker University 67-58 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action at Eleazer Arena.

Newberry jumped out to an 18-5 lead before settling in for a 29-19 halftime lead. The Wolves would lead

A Robinson jumper pushed the lead up to 13 at 62-49 with just over three minutes remaining, but the Cobras (11-9, 5-5 SAC) pressured the Wolves with a 9-1 run to trim Newberry's advantage to five with 1:25 to play. But free throws would allow the Wolves (11-8, 4-5 SAC) to secure the victory.

Jamie Muldowney led the Cobras with 17 points.

In the women's game, Coker led Newberry by two at halftime, 31-29. But the Cobras dominated the second half en route to a 75-49 victory.

Coker (6-12, 1-9 SAC) was led by Dasia Lambert with 23 points. Dominique Rodriguez added 14.