10 Newberry College defeats Erskine 32-14

The Wolves had a solid performance Saturday as they ran their record to 4-0 with a victory over the Flying Fleet.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College, ranked 10th in this week's AFCA Top 25, ran its record to 4-0, 2-0 in the SAC, with Saturday's 32-14 win over Erskine at Setzler Field.

The Wolves did not find the end zone until a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter when Pat Phongsat returned a punt 45 yards, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.

After Jay Hinkle recovered an Erskine fumble at the 17, quarterback Dre Harris would score from seven yards out. The two-point conversion was stopped leaving the Wolves with a 15-0 lead with 1:58 left before halftime.

Erskine's issues would continue as an errant snap in its own end zone would lead to the Wolves taking over at the one-yard line of the Flying Fleet with 40 seconds left before halftime.

But Newberry would settle for a field goal and an 18-0 halftime lead.

The Wolves would get second half touchdowns from running back Mario Anderson and Dwayne Wright for a 32-0 lead.