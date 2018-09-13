Keinan Lewis opened and closed the scoring with touchdown receptions as Newberry College defeated Virginia Union of Lynchburg 27-14 Thursday at Setzler Field. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved up with the threat of Hurricane Florence.

Lewis and quarterback Nick Jones combined on a 25-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the first quarter to give Newberry a 7-0 lead.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Lewis book ended the game with a 16-yard touchdown touchdown catch on a pass from Greg Ruff.

With the game tied at 7, Newberry took the lead for good in the early stages of the third quarter when Darius Clark scored from four yards out.

The Wolves will host Carson-Newman next Saturday at 1 pm in their South Atlantic Conference opener.

