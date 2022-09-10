Newberry College defeats Barton College 42-21

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College quarterback Brayden Phillips made his first start of the season, throwing for 127 yards passing, to help Newberry College defeat Barton College 42-21.
Phillips had a strong running game to lean heavily on with Mario Anderson rushing for 159 yards and three first half touchdowns.
One of Phillips' completions was an athletic one-handed grab by Deshun Kitchings which set up Newberry's final score of the day, an 18-yard touchdown pass to Andre Banks.
Newberry College (5-1 , 3-1 SAC) returned to the win column after losing last week at Carson Newman. They will be at Catawba next Saturday.