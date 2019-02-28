As a former professional lacrosse player, Nick Cotter took a lot of what he learned in Canada with him when he was hired two years ago to start the Newberry College program from scratch.

He even took part in a campaign where players wore the names of close friends and family members who had fought cancer on the back of their jerseys.

Cotter took that idea and brought it with him to Newberry College and Wednesday night, in the Wolves' match with Emmanuel, that idea made its debut at Setzler Field.

The fact that Newberry won 22-13 added to the occasion and several players had stories that hit close to home as they were on the field competing in their memory.

"My father passed away about four, five years this summer," said Erick Szurley from Holbrook, New York.

"He was always at every one of my games. So, playing tonight for him just meant the world to me. He was everything to me."

"I was playing for my mother, this past year she passed away," said Neil Swingruber from Ballston Spa, New York.

"So, having her name on the back of my jersey just meant the world to me today. To come out here and get the win with my brothers, it's exactly how I hoped the night would go. I know she would be proud."

While there are those who have lost the fight, there are those who have fought and won their battle with cancer.

"I'm playing for my grandfather, Jim Kearnan," said Brady Kearnan from Courtice, ON, CA.

"He had prostate cancer. He's actually a survivor right now. So, he's doing better but at the time, it was really hard for my family."

For the head coach, he was impacted directly as his father died from cancer during the process when Cotter was hired by Newberry College.

"I was in a tough decision having to go and start a new program," Cotter said.

"It made me think of being able to give back to these student-athletes who have also sacrified a lot and being able to honor (those who have died) and those who are still battling this terrible sickness."

The "Fighting Together" game proved to be a huge success and will no doubt make another return to Setzler Field.