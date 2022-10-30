Newberry College drops a high-scoring contest to Limestone

On Homecoming, the Wolves did not have quite enough firepower to overcome Limestone in a 42-37 loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY, S.C. — In spite of another outstanding effort by reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Mario Anderson, 12th-ranked Newberry College dropped a 42-37 decision at home to Limestone.

Anderson had 171 yards rushing with three touchdowns for Newberry (7-2. 5-2 SAC) to go with an efficient day for quarterback Dre Harris who completed 14 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. One of his scoring strikes was to Sumter product Cameron Gaymon who opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Defensively, Dutch Fork graduate Alex Smith notched the lone interception between the two squads and returned it 13 yards, setting up the Wolves' first score.