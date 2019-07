Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight says his team was picked where it deserved to be picked.

The South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll has been released and Newberry has been picked to finish fifth out of nine teams.

Newberry finished tied for fifth last year with a 3-4 conference record. The Wolves were 5-6 overall for the second straight year. They will kick off the season Thursday, Sept. 5 at North Greenville.