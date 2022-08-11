Newberry College is picked to repeat as SAC champion

The Wolves are coming off a season where they advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has been picked to repeat as South Atlantic Conference champion according to the preseason coaches poll which was released this week.

The defending league champion recorded 118 points in the poll while garnering eight first-place votes. Lenoir-Rhyne finished with 114 points in the poll, with four first-place votes.

In third was Wingate followed by Mars Hill, Tusculum, Barton, UVA Wise, Catawba, Carson-Newman and Limestone rounded out the top-10. Emory & Henry and Erskine occupied the final two spots in the poll.

Newberry quarterback Dre Harris, running back Mario Anderson and senior wide receiver Bryson Woodruff were named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team along with long snapper Blake Arnoult from nearby Mid-Carolina High School.



On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Marcus Morgan was named to the First-Team while linebacker AJ Valentine was named to the Second Team.