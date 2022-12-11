Newberry College wins inaugural SAC Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game.
The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when Chico Onyekwere picked off Mars Hill quarterback Jimmy Urzua at the Lions' 39-yard line.
Newberry College would drive into the red zone and on 4th down and five, Harris rolled to his right and threw back to the left portion of the end zone where Washington hauled it in for what would turn out to be the game-winning score.
This marks the first time Newberry College has won consecutive SAC championships. The Wolves will now await their fate at the hands of the Super Region II Selection Committee on their possible bid to the NCAA tournament for a second straight year. The selection show will take place on Sunday, November 23 at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on NCAA.com.