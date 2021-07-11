Newberry College defeats Wingate 41-35 in double overtime

The Wolves were up 7-0 in the second quarter when a tipped pass ended in an 80-yard touchdown connection from Dre Harris to Deshun Kitchings.

In the second half, Wingate rally from a 35-17 deficit to force overtime. But in the second overtime, Mid-Carolina product Cade Ruff hooked up with Bryson Woodruff on a 25-yard touchdown and Alex Smith's interception sealed the win for Newberry who improved to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in the SAC. Newberry can clinch at least a share of the regular season title with a win next week at Limestone.