Tusculum outgained Newberry College in total yards 424 to 249 but the Wolves made their yards count in a 30-20 win Saturday at Setzler Field



The Wolves (1-3, 1-1 SAC) snap a four-game losing streak dating back to last season and in the process, they forced five turnovers, scored a safety, turned the Pioneers (1-3, 1-1 SAC) over on downs twice, and blocked an extra point.

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Newberry's first touchdown came courtesy of the defense as Krishaon Jackson scored on a 30-yard fumble return.

In the second quarter, Darryl Foster from Chester recorded a safety, giving the Wolves a 9-7 lead.

The offense would take the ball and respond with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Colton Bailey to Deshun Kitchings which put the Wolves up 16-7.

Bailey would hit Austin Gordon on an 8-yard touchdown connection with 22 seconds left before halftime. Newberry led 23-7 at the break and would go otn to win 30-20 on a day when the family of the late Savion White was recognized. White was a freshman on the football team. He was tragically killed in an August automobile accident in Chester County.