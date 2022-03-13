Newberry College moves some dirt and breaks ground on new field house

The new building is part of a second phase of renovations at the stadium which follows the construction of the Melvin & Dollie Younts Athletic Performance Center.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — On a cold and blustery day on the campus of Newberry College, administrators, coaches and friends of the school gathered just outside of Setzler Field for a special ceremony.

With shovels in hand and piles of dirt on the ground, Newberry College broke ground on the second phase of renovations at its athletic stadium.