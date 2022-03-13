Newberry College moves some dirt and breaks ground on new field house

NEWBERRY, S.C. — On a cold and blustery day on the campus of Newberry College, administrators, coaches and friends of the school gathered just outside of Setzler Field for a special ceremony.
With shovels in hand and piles of dirt on the ground, Newberry College broke ground on the second phase of renovations at its athletic stadium.
An 18,000-square-foot field house is the centerpiece of Phase II. The new venue includes locker rooms for football, lacrosse, and field hockey; coaches’ offices; field-view classrooms; and receptions areas. New spectator seating on the east side is also a part of the project which will provide well-needed space and state-of-the-art upgrades for a growing Newberry College athletics program.