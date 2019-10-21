In what was a slam dunk decision, Newberry running back Chance Walker has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his historic performance in Saturday's 44-21 win at Catawba.

Walker set a school record with 261 rushing yards on 26 carries. He also set a school record by scoring six touchdowns which also matched the all-time South Atlantic Conference record by players at any position set in 1989. His 36 points scored were also a Newberry and SAC record.



Entering Saturday's contest, the former Swansea standout had never rushed for 100 yards in a game and his only career touchdown had come on a SAC-record 100-yard kickoff return at Virginia Union in 2017.