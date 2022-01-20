Newberry College has a new athletics director

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College appointed Sean Johnson as its new athletic director, effective April 1.



Johnson has served as athletic director for the University of Jamestown (North Dakota) since 2015. While serving at the University of Jamestown, Johnson saw student-athlete enrollment grow by 35%, to over 650 students. Under his leadership, the program added men's and women's ice hockey, men's volleyball, and women's swimming and diving. During Johnson's tenure, the university completed two major capital projects, including the $16 million Harold Newman Arena in 2017, and a $12 million renovation of Gordon and Charlotte Hansen Stadium.



"It is an honor to serve as the next athletic director at Newberry College," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, college community and supporters to ensure we have the best athletic program in the South Atlantic Conference."



Prior to Jamestown, Johnson served as athletic director at Division II Angelo State University (2012-15), and as associate athletic director at Division I University of North Dakota (2008-12), and New Mexico State University (2004-06).



"We are really excited to have Sean joining us as our next Director of Athletics," said President Maurice Scherrens. "He was our unanimous top choice for the position, and he brings not only a great breadth of experience but also a solid understanding of the role of athletics at a small college. Sean is a leader who has a history of helping student-athletes achieve excellence in the classroom and on the courts and fields of competition. He is excited, creative, full of energy and a team player. He will help us reach greater heights."