It's Trevor's time in Jacksonville

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence has been named the week one starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence will start Jacksonville's season opener at Houston on Sept. 12. It's one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history.

Coach Urban Meyer gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.