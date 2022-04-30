x
Sports

Channing Tindall gets a late night phone call from Miami

Former Spring Valley and University of Georgia linebacker is taken in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.
Credit: AP
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

MIAMI — From Columbia to Athens to Miami. That is the current road map for Channing Tindall.

The Spring Valley standout who spent the past four years at Georgia will begin his NFL career with the Miami Dophins who took him in the third round with the 102nd overall pick.

This past season in Georgia's run to a national championship, Tindall finished fourth on the team with 67 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks despite not starting a game.  For his career, Tindall had 108 stops with 16 tackles for loss and a dozen sacks and a forced fumble.

Tindall is the 10th Bulldog selected by the Dolphins and he is the first since offensive lineman Solomon Kindley was taken in 2020.  Tindall is the first Georgia defender selected by Miami since All-Pro safety Reshad Jones in 2010.

