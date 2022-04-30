Channing Tindall gets a late night phone call from Miami

Former Spring Valley and University of Georgia linebacker is taken in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.

MIAMI — From Columbia to Athens to Miami. That is the current road map for Channing Tindall.

The Spring Valley standout who spent the past four years at Georgia will begin his NFL career with the Miami Dophins who took him in the third round with the 102nd overall pick.

This past season in Georgia's run to a national championship, Tindall finished fourth on the team with 67 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks despite not starting a game. For his career, Tindall had 108 stops with 16 tackles for loss and a dozen sacks and a forced fumble.

With the 102nd pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, we have selected @Kingschan_! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BTMAzicwwO — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 30, 2022