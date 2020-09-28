NFL Week 3 Recap

Batesburg-Leesville product has his first multi-touchdown game while a former Clemson receiver does likewise.

Week three of the NFL season saw some players with Palmetto State connections make headlines.

Batesburg-Leesville product Dontrelle Inman caught a pair of touchdowns for Washington in its 34-20 loss to Cleveland.

Inman, who played collegiately at Virginia, opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown connection from Dwayne Haskins in the first quarter. Those two would hook up again in the third quarter for an 11-yard score, the first time as a pro that Inman has scored twice in a game.

An undrafted free agent, Inman signed with Jacksonville in 2011 before spending 2012 and 2013 in the Canadian Football League with Toronto who won the 2013 Grey Cup.

In January of 2014, Inman signed with the Chargers and was there through most of 2017 when he was traded to the Bears in October.

After a 2018 season in Indianopolis, Inman went to the Patriots before asking for and being granted his release from the franchise.

In August of 2019, he returned to the Chargers franchise and after being placed on injured reserve with a quad injury, Inman was released in November before signing with the Colts in December.

Washington signed Inman in August and his third game with that team may lead to him getting more playing time for a Washington offense that is looking for playmakers. For Inman, he now has 13 career touchdown receptions.

Another receiver with a Palmetto State connection had the first multi-TD game of his NFL career. Cincinnati rookie Tee Higgins out of Clemson caught a one-yard TD pass from Joe Burrow and a four-yarder. Higgins and the Bengals would end with a 23-23 tie with the Eagles.

Higgins was chosen by the Bengals in the second round of April's NFL Draft.

Former Gamecock tight end Hayden Hurst caught a touchdown pass for the second straight game. Hurst's scoring play came on a one-yard pass from Matt Ryan in the first quarter. Hurst is in his first year with the Falcons after being traded by the Ravens who selected Hurst with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.