He's worn orange and he's worn garnet. Tavien Feaster doesn't care what his next colors are as long as it's with an NFL team.

The former Spartanburg speedster who has been in the backfield for the Tigers and the Gamecocks was not invited to the NFL Combine in February.

But his backup plan of showcasing his skills at USC's Pro Day fell apart when the threat of the coronavirus caused all athletic activities to be cancelled. Not only were games, matches and practices caught up in the cancellation but so was the NFL Pro Day that was scheduled for March 19 at the Jeri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

If pro day had been held, Feaster would have been able to showcase his speed in the 40 yard dash which would have been in the 4.4 range. NFL scouts and coaches would have been tracking his runs with stopwatches and clipboards in hand. Instead, Feaster is on plan C which is sending video of his greatest hits to NFL teams.

Feaster says he is hoping to get just one call from an NFL team but he has resigned himself to the fact that he may have to go the free agent route.