NFL moves Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night

Kansas City and New England will play their game Monday night at 7:05 p.m. on CBS and WLTX, the NFL announced Sunday.
The game had been scheduled for this afternoon for a 4:25 pm kickoff on CBS but was put on pause after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was put on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.
On the NFL Today, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said there had been no more confirmed positive tests for either team after numerous rounds of testing which continued through today. Wolfson also reported there will be more testing results that come out tonight with unprecedented additional testing tomorrow morning.
As a result, the NFL felt comfortable in rescheduling the game for Monday night and that game will be played assuming there are no more confirmed positive tests.
Wolfson also reported the Patriots will not leave for Kansas City until Monday morning.
The NFL moved to game to Monday because if it had been played Tuesday, that would have meant the Chiefs would have had to play three games in 10 days.
In the today's 4:25 pm window on CBS, the Bills-Raiders game will be shown.