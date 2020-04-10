NFL moves Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night

The game was originally scheduled for today at 4:25 pm but was moved back a day due to both teams dealing with a COVID-19 issue.

Kansas City and New England will play their game Monday night at 7:05 p.m. on CBS and WLTX, the NFL announced Sunday.

This week's @Patriots - @Chiefs game is now scheduled for tomorrow night with national coverage on CBS. pic.twitter.com/lnt4xV5JrQ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2020

The game had been scheduled for this afternoon for a 4:25 pm kickoff on CBS but was put on pause after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was put on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

On the NFL Today, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said there had been no more confirmed positive tests for either team after numerous rounds of testing which continued through today. Wolfson also reported there will be more testing results that come out tonight with unprecedented additional testing tomorrow morning.

As a result, the NFL felt comfortable in rescheduling the game for Monday night and that game will be played assuming there are no more confirmed positive tests.

.@tracywolfson discusses the Patriots vs. Chiefs game moving to Monday night after positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/yqWdvMHDSJ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2020

Wolfson also reported the Patriots will not leave for Kansas City until Monday morning.

The NFL moved to game to Monday because if it had been played Tuesday, that would have meant the Chiefs would have had to play three games in 10 days.