Tebow's NFL career comes to an end

Former Heisman Trophy winner was hoping for a successful act in the NFL.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived him Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams.