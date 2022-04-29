Boulware's big day set for Friday

Spring Valley graduate Peter Boulware certainly made his mark in football and Friday night, he will be reminded of his accomplishments when he is inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in Greenville.

The fourth overall selection in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Ravens, Boulware spent nine years in the NFL before retiring after the 2005 season. He currently is working in the automobile industry as he is involved in dealerships in Tallahassee and Columbia.