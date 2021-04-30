Travis Etienne follows his teammate to Jacksonville

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence will have company in Jacksonville.
After taking Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars chose his Clemson backfield teamate Travis Etienne with the 25th overall selection of the NFL Draft.
A record setting running back for the Tigers, Etienne was part of a senior class that helped Clemson to four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff berths, two national championship appearances and a national title, all the while becoming the first FBS senior class since 2010 to go undefeated at home (27-0 at Death Valley.
Etienne is the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468). He became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher in 2020, surpassing a mark held by NC State’s Ted Brown since 1978. Etienne is also one of only 12 players in FBS history with 4,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards, and his 4,952 rushing yards finished as the second-most by any 1,000-yard career receiver in FBS history.