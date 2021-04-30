Travis Etienne follows his teammate to Jacksonville

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence will have company in Jacksonville.

After taking Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars chose his Clemson backfield teamate Travis Etienne with the 25th overall selection of the NFL Draft.

First time Clemson has had two first round draft picks by same NFL team in school history..Lawrence and Etienne both go to Jacksonville — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021

A record setting running back for the Tigers, Etienne was part of a senior class that helped Clemson to four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff berths, two national championship appearances and a national title, all the while becoming the first FBS senior class since 2010 to go undefeated at home (27-0 at Death Valley.