Tyler Bass walked onto the Georgia Southern campus as a walk-on. Five years later, he left as one of the top kickers in the country and on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills called up Bass inquiring about his services.

Bass was chosen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft as Buffalo made the call with the 188th overall selection.

After redshirting in 2015, Bass took over the starting role the following season as a freshman and earned a scholarship in his sophomore season.

As a junior, Bass was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and he kicked the game-winning field goal in the Camelia Bowl, giving the Eagles a 23-21 win

This past season as a senior, Bass made a school-record 20 field goals on 28 attempts. He finishes his career by being named to the Sun Belt's All Conference team in his final three seasons.

Bass was also named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF). Among the requirements, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.2 GPA throughout their collegiate career.