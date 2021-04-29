Jaycee Horn will stay in the Carolinas

Former South Carolina cornerback is chosen with the eighth overall selection by the Carolina Panthers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn will be making a short drive up I-77 to begin his NFL career.

Horn was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Horn was the eighth overall selection and obviously, his draft stock was helped by an outstanding Pro Day which was attended by Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Ruhle.

Last season Horn was a second-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches. He tarted each of the first seven games at cornerback with the best game of his career coming against Auburn as he recorded three tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups, earning Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Horn did opted out of the season’s final three games following the dismissal of head coach Will Muschamp but Horn said that was due to him wanting to spend time with his family before he jumped full-time into being an NFL player.