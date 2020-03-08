Duce Staley to lead the Eagles for the time being

With head coach Doug Pederson testing positive for the coronavirus, assistant head coach Duce Staley will assume head coaching duties at the team facility.

Former Airport and South Carolina running back Duce Staley is highly respected within the Philadelphia Eagles' organization. Staley broke into the NFL with the Eagles before winning a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Staley would return to the organization that drafted him in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He has been on the staff since 2011, first hired as a special teams quality control coach, In 2013, he was named running backs coach and added the title of assistant head coach in 2018.

On Sunday, it was announced that Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is reportedly asymptomatic and while he can lead the team virtually from home, someone needed to assume the head coaching duties inside the team facility and that person will be Staley.