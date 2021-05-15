Harvin hits the Steel City ready to work

Former Sumter Gamecock Pressley Harvin is in Pittsburgh looking to land a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster.

PITTSBURGH — At Georgia Tech, Pressley Harvin III won the Ray Guy award as the nation's best college punter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took notice and drafted Harvin in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Harvin is in Pittsburgh for rookie mini-camp and on Friday, he took part in his first practice followed by his first news conference wearing the Steeler colors.

Growing up in Alcolu, South Carolina, Harvin would star at Sumter High School where he first played the offensive line and then when the team needed a punter, Harvin volunteered. That proved to be a life-changing decision as he landed a scholarship to punt at Georgia Tech.