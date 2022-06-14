Justin Bethel does things The Patriot Way

Former Blythewood and Presbyterian College standout is entering his fourth season with the New England Patriots.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Justin Bethel has been in the NFL for a decade.

This fall will mark his 10th season in the league and his fourth with New England.

A former sixth round draft pick in 2012 by the Arizona Cardinals, Bethel spent six seasons in the desert.

After one year with the Falcons and one year with the Ravens, Bethel signed with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Playing for six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick, Bethel is proof of the fact that there are a number of players from smaller schools who have made an impact in the NFL. Bethel starred at Blythewood before taking his talents to Presbyterian College. A good run in the East-West Shrine Bowl led to an invitation to the 2012 NFL Combine. A couple of months later, Bethel was drafted in the sixth round by the Cardinals.