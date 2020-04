He wasn't taken in the NFL Draft but the NFL dream of Alex Taylor is still alive.

The former S.C. State offensive lineman has agreed to a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-9 Taylor originally signed with Appalachian State before transferring to South Carolina State to play basketball. But he would return to the football field where he would develop into a First Team All-MEAC selection as the anchor of the Bulldog offensive line.