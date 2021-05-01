Coastal Carolina defensive end drafted by the Eagles

CONWAY, S.C. — He was named a Consensus All-American after helping Coastal Carolina football have its best season to date and now, Tarron Jackson is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization.
Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 191st overall selection.
Jackson becomes the seventh Chanticleer in program history to be chosen in the NFL Draft and the first since De'Angelo Henderson was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Silver Bluff graduate earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of American, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with an average of 8.5 per game. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played on the year.
Jackson leaves Coastal as the program's career leader in sacks (26.5), tackles-for-loss (44.5), quarterback hurries (34), yards lost from sacks (176), and yards lost from tackles-for-loss (227).