Coastal Carolina defensive end drafted by the Eagles

The most decorated player in the history of Coastal Carolina football, Tarron Jackson is taken in the sixth round by Philadelphia.

CONWAY, S.C. — He was named a Consensus All-American after helping Coastal Carolina football have its best season to date and now, Tarron Jackson is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 191st overall selection.

Jackson becomes the seventh Chanticleer in program history to be chosen in the NFL Draft and the first since De'Angelo Henderson was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in the 2017 NFL Draft.



The Silver Bluff graduate earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of American, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.