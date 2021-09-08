S.C. State football receives a 1-2 punch of free publicity

Former Bulldog stars Donnie Shell and Darius Leonard took center stage this weekend and S.C. State football benefitted from being indirectly in the news cycle.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State resumed preseason practice Monday morning and head coach Buddy Pough was there to make sure his team is still bringing it to every workout. Pough was still smiling after his weekend trip to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. That's where he saw his former S.C. State teammate, Donnie Shell, take his place among those who are considered the greatest in NFL history.

But while Pough still in Canton, reports came out which said former S.C. State linebacker Darius Leonard and the Colts had agreed to a five-year, $99.25 million dollar contract extension, making him the NFL's highest paid inside linebacker.

That means the two biggest NFL stories this weekend had an S.C. State angle with Shell and Leonard who are two of the biggest stars in the history of the program. Leonard remains the program's career leader in tackles and Shell won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.