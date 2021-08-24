Etienne's season is over before it began

Former Clemson running back will miss the 2021 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans.

The team said Tuesday that Etienne has a Lisfranc injury and placed him on injured reserve. The first-round draft pick from Clemson is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.