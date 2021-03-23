Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis headed to Atlanta

After a little more than a fulll season in Charlotte, former Gamecock running back Mike Davis is joining the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Davis is returning home.

The former South Carolina running back who was the primary rusher for the Carolina Panthers this past season is signing with an NFC Sout rival.

Davis joined the Atlanta Falcons with a two-year contract worth $5.5 million with three million dollars fully guaranteed in year one, that according to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network. Davis grew up in the Atlanta area and played at Stephenson High School.

This past season for the Panthers, Davis saw his workload increase with starting running back Christian McCaffrey missing 13 games due to a high ankle sprain and a shoulder injury.

Davis would start 12 games and finish with 1,015 yards from scrimmage - his first season of going over the 1,000-yard mark. He also had a career high eight touchdowns. Davis also recorded 373 yards receiving.

A fourth round draft pick by the Niners in 2015, Davis has also played for the Seahawks and the Bears.