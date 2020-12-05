In 2001, Seymour was chosen with the sixth overall selection of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. 19 years later and he has received quite an honor courtesy of the Patriots' fan base.

The former Lower Richland and Georgia standout defensive lineman has been voted by the Patriot fans as the 30th inductee into the team's Hall of Fame.

Seymour joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018) and Willie McGinest (2015), as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

Seymour spent 12 years in the NFL, the first eight with the Patriots where he was a part of six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls with the Patriots (2002-06) and earned three straight first-team All-Pro honors (2003-05). His five Pro Bowl berths are the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger. He was also a four-time team co-captain. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team. Seymour has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last two years.