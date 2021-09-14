Crestwood grad, former Gamecock RB has quite the NFL debut

The road to the NFL has been quite adventurous for Ty'Son Williams who scored his first NFL touchdown in a wild Monday night game in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — When the opportunity was there, Ty'Son Williams took advantage.

The former Crestwood High star who played a couple of seasons in the South Carolina program made his NFL debut Monday night with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams had nine carries for 65 yards which included a 35-yard touchdown.

Williams was down on the depth chart until a rash of injuries hit the Baltimore backfield. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both went down with a torn ACL and Justice Hill is also out with an Achilles tendon injury. That meant Williams, who had been on the Ravens practice squad roster in 2020 moved up the depth chart and made the most of his start against the Raiders.

The Raiders and Ravens put on a show that was worth of a Las Vegas backdrop. The game went to overtime with the Raiders winning 33-27.

Ty'Son originally signed with North Carolina before transferring to South Carolina. He played two seasons with the Gamecocks where from 2017-2018 he rushed for 799 yards on 165 carries and five touchdows. He also added 21 receptions for 184 yards with one touchdown.