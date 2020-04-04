Sammy Watkins is staying with the team that helped him win a Super Bowl.

Watkins reportedly agreed on a new one-year deal worth $9 million with incentives that could reach up to $16 million. Reports also say the new deal has a no-trade clause.

The former Clemson receiver recorded 52 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns this past season. In the playoffs, Watkins found another gear with a team-high 288 yards receiving.

Watkins was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He stayed with that franchise for three seasons before being traded to the Rams in 2017. He signed with the Chiefs in 2018.