Former Gamecock LB opts out of 2020 NFL season

Moore becomes the first member of the Colts and the first former South Carolina player to opt out of playing in 2020.

After becoming the first Gamecock player to lead the team in tackles for four consecutive years, Moore went undrafted before signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. In his two seasons with the Colts, Moore has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. In 10 career games, he has four tackles.