Panthers trade up to get a quarterback

Even without a pick at the start of round three, the Panthers made a move to get former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading into the bottom half of the third round. 

Corral was selected 94th overall Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback selected following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis. 

The Panthers gave up this year’s fourth round pick and next year’s third-round pick to the New England Patriots to get Corral. Carolina's next pick is in the fifth round on Saturday.

