Parker White will have a pair of NFL auditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock kicker Parker White will be quite busy over the next week as he will be making trips to Kansas City and Tampa Bay for rookie mini-camp.
South Carolina's all-time leading scorer received an invitation to attend the Chiefs rookie mini-camp which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
He will then head to Tampa for the Bucs' rookie mini-camp which begins next week.
White became the program's all-time leading scorer with a 30-yard field goal in the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. He left Carolina with 368 points with Elliott Fry now second all-time with 359 points.
The former Wando standout had a stellar 2021 season as he made 16-of-17 field goals and was 30-for-30 on extra point attempts. White made a career-long 54-yard field goal against Kentucky.