Parker White will have a pair of NFL auditions

South Carolina's all-time leading scorer has been invited to rookie mini-camp by two NFL teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock kicker Parker White will be quite busy over the next week as he will be making trips to Kansas City and Tampa Bay for rookie mini-camp.

South Carolina's all-time leading scorer received an invitation to attend the Chiefs rookie mini-camp which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

He will then head to Tampa for the Bucs' rookie mini-camp which begins next week.

White became the program's all-time leading scorer with a 30-yard field goal in the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. He left Carolina with 368 points with Elliott Fry now second all-time with 359 points.