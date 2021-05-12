The Panthers will host the Jets in week one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL schedule will be released in just a few hours but we have a sneak peak with the Wednesday morning release of the Week One schedule. The Carolina Panthers will have an intriguing matchup to open the 2021 campaign with the New York Jets coming to Charlotte on September 12.
The dominant storyline will be new Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold facing his former team who traded Darnold to Carolina in the offseason. The Jets replaced the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.