Former Clemson defensive lineman joins the Saints

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate has signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Huggins career at Clemson got off to a slow start but with experience in the program came more responsibility and he ended his collegiate career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games which includes four starts.

He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.