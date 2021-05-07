Former Clemson defensive lineman joins the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Former Clemson defensive lineman Albert Huggins has a new NFL employer.
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate has signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Huggins career at Clemson got off to a slow start but with experience in the program came more responsibility and he ended his collegiate career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games which includes four starts.
He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.
In 2019, Huggins signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent. He was also on the active rosters of the Eagles and Patriots as a rookie. He played in four games for Phiadelphia where he recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit. He played in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2020.