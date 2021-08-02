Ryan Succop shines on football's biggest stage

Former Gamecock kicker Ryan Succop does his job in Super Bowl LV as he helps the Bucs knock off the Chiefs 31-9.

TAMPA, Florida — Mr. Irrelevant is a Super Bowl champion.

Former South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop was the last pick in the 2009 NFL Draft as the Kansas City Chiefs made him the 256th overall selection. After five seasons with that franchise, he would move on to Tennessee where he was with the Titans for six seasons. In 2019, Succop spent most of his time on injured reserve and after being released, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Taking advantage of the Bucs efficient offense, Succop had a career best 140 points this season. In Super Bowl LV, Succop made all three of his extra -points and also connected on a 52-yard field goal as the Buccaneers defeated Kansas City 31-9.

Succop left South Carolina one of the best kickers in that program's history, finishing his career with 251 points. He made 104 of 106 extra points and was 49-for-69 on field goals. He is currently fourth on the all-time scoring list.