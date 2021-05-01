Clemson receiver taken by the Kansas City Chiefs

Cornell Powell used a strong senior season to land on the NFL draft boards.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Cornell Powell took advantage of his opportunities in 2020 and that has landed him a phone call from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Powell was taken in the fifth round with the 181st overall pick.

With Clemson's receiving corps hit with injuries to key players, Powell received a lot more targets and he ended up in career highs with 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. He also saw career highs with 630 snaps and 12 starts and was named a Third Team All-ACC selection.

Powell's resume includes five ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances, as well as three national title game appearances and a national championship.